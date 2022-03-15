Metro Manila, 47 other areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 from March 16-31

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 while more areas will be eased to the least restrictive status from March 16-31, Malacañang announced Tuesday.

Acting presidential spokespersons Martin Andanar said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved a total of 48 areas under alert level 1 starting Wednesday and that all other areas not enumerated below will stay under alert level 2 during the same period.

The 48 areas under alert level 1 are:

Metro Manila

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra

Apayao

Baguio City

Kalinga

Region I

Dagupan City

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Region II

Batanes

Cagayan

City of Santiago

Isabela

Quirino

Region III

Angeles City

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Olongapo City

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Region IV-A

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Lucena City

Region IV-B

Marinduque

Puerto Princesa City

Romblon

Region V

Naga City

Catanduanes

Region VI

Aklan

Bacolod City

Capiz

Guimaras

Iloilo City

Region VII

Cebu City

Siquijor

Region VIII

Biliran

Ormoc City

Tacloban City

Region IX

Zamboanga City

Region X

Cagayan de Oro City

Camiguin

Region XI

Davao City

CARAGA

Butuan City

