Metro Manila, 47 other areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 from March 16-31

By: Daphne Galvez - Inquirer.net | March 15,2022 - 06:46 PM

FILE PHOTO: Passersby – with and without a face shield – walk past an artwork of a health worker wearing a face mask and eye shields in Recto Ave., Manila. INQUIRER PHOTO/LYN RILLON

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 while more areas will be eased to the least restrictive status from March 16-31, Malacañang announced Tuesday.

Acting presidential spokespersons Martin Andanar said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved a total of 48 areas under alert level 1 starting Wednesday and that all other areas not enumerated below will stay under alert level 2 during the same period.

The 48 areas under alert level 1 are:

Metro Manila

Cordillera Administrative Region

  • Abra
  • Apayao
  • Baguio City
  • Kalinga

Region I

  • Dagupan City
  • Ilocos Norte
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Pangasinan

Region II

  • Batanes
  • Cagayan
  • City of Santiago
  • Isabela
  • Quirino

Region III

  • Angeles City
  • Aurora
  • Bataan
  • Bulacan
  • Nueva Ecija
  • Olongapo City
  • Pampanga
  • Tarlac
  • Zambales

Region IV-A

  • Batangas
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Lucena City

Region IV-B

  • Marinduque
  • Puerto Princesa City
  • Romblon

Region V

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Naga City
  • Catanduanes

Region VI

  • Aklan
  • Bacolod City
  • Capiz
  • Guimaras
  • Iloilo City

Region VII

  • Cebu City
  • Siquijor

Region VIII

  • Biliran
  • Ormoc City
  • Tacloban City

Region IX

  • Zamboanga City

Region X

  • Cagayan de Oro City
  • Camiguin

Region XI

  • Davao City

CARAGA

  • Butuan City

RELATED STORIES

MMDA: Metro Manila mayors ‘ready, willing’ to implement Alert Level 0

MMDA wants wearing of face masks to stay even in Alert Level 0

Gov’t urges workers to return to offices under Alert Level 1

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Alert Level 1, Cebu City, cebu news, COVID-19, March 16-31, Metro Manila

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.