Metro Manila, 47 other areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 from March 16-31
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila will remain under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 while more areas will be eased to the least restrictive status from March 16-31, Malacañang announced Tuesday.
Acting presidential spokespersons Martin Andanar said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved a total of 48 areas under alert level 1 starting Wednesday and that all other areas not enumerated below will stay under alert level 2 during the same period.
The 48 areas under alert level 1 are:
Metro Manila
Cordillera Administrative Region
- Abra
- Apayao
- Baguio City
- Kalinga
Region I
- Dagupan City
- Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
Region II
- Batanes
- Cagayan
- City of Santiago
- Isabela
- Quirino
Region III
- Angeles City
- Aurora
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Nueva Ecija
- Olongapo City
- Pampanga
- Tarlac
- Zambales
Region IV-A
- Batangas
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Lucena City
Region IV-B
- Marinduque
- Puerto Princesa City
- Romblon
Region V
- Naga City
- Catanduanes
Region VI
- Aklan
- Bacolod City
- Capiz
- Guimaras
- Iloilo City
Region VII
- Cebu City
- Siquijor
Region VIII
- Biliran
- Ormoc City
- Tacloban City
Region IX
- Zamboanga City
Region X
- Cagayan de Oro City
- Camiguin
Region XI
- Davao City
CARAGA
- Butuan City
