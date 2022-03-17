Mactan Hotel held relief operations in Olango Island

March is women’s month! A celebration to highlight the empowerment and contributions of women in the society hence, Savoy Hotel Mactan celebrated in a different way this year- engaging in CSR initiative that benefited the Odette victims in Olango Island.

Through its Circle of Happiness program, General Manager Josef Victor Chiongbian and his core team led the distribution of relief items to the Women’s group of Brgy. San Vicente in Olango Island through its Barangay Councilor Hon. Leopoldo Abrasada in celebration of International Women’s Month.

The donations include boxes of water, sacks of rice, canned goods, sanitary kits, food packs, bed linens, and towels given to the women’s group of the said barangay.

Savoy Hotel Mactan continues its effort to response operation to help the victims hit by Typhoon Odette. Chiongbian shared his sentiments to the families in Barangay San Vicente and added “All that we could think of was to help and be there for the community the same way we would for our families who were also victims of the typhoon” he also realized that “in times like this we could only keep each other strong while we wait for more help”.

Meanwhile, other than this relief operation, Megaworld Hotels and Resorts have started helping more victims through its Rebuild Recover Visayas fundraising program launched during the entire month of January 2022, a portion of every guest’s stay automatically contributed to the project. This activity has raised a sum of Php400,000 benefiting more than a hundred families in terms of relief items plus the reconstruction of Ibo Elementary School in Mactan after the devastating effects of Typhoon Odette last December 2021.

For more information, you may contact Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown through +032 494 4000 / +63 917 854 0739. You may also follow us on our social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, YouTube) at Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown | Facebook / @savoymactannewtown / Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown.

