“Ang barkong Bol-anon”: Lite Ferries sets sail for the future, strengthening island connections with the inauguration of MV LiTE Ferry Ten

Reinforcing its unwavering commitment to “Bridging Islands, Connecting Lives”, Lite Shipping Corporation proudly marked a significant milestone on February 28, 2025 with the grand inauguration of its newest vessel, MV LiTE Ferry Ten.

This state-of-the-art roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessel will significantly enhance connectivity between Visayas and Mindanao regions, serving the vital route between Cebu City, Tagbilaran City, Larena (Siquijor), and Plaridel (Misamis Occidental). More than just a new ship, the MV LiTE Ferry Ten represents a vital link for families, businesses, and communities, promising smoother travel, increased trade, and strengthened connections across the region.

MV LiTE Ferry Ten, a testament to modern maritime engineering, was built in China and completed in 2024. This 72-meter vessel boasts a GRT of 3,390 tons, a depth of 4.50 meters, and a breadth of 16.80 meters. Designed with passenger comfort in mind, it features various accommodations for over 500 passengers, including both air-conditioned and standard lying bed bunks, and can accommodate 20 ten-wheeler heavy trucks and 10 cars. Classed by RINA of Italy, MV LiTE Ferry Ten, alongside MV Lite Ferry 11, will now provide daily departures to each destination along its route.

The vessel’s pioneering status, granted by MARINA, underscores its importance in enhancing inter-island connectivity. The inauguration ceremony was a momentous occasion, attended by key Lite Shipping Corporation leaders and prominent local officials, including Lucio Lim Jr., President of Lite Shipping Corp.; Annabell Lagas, MARINA Regional Official VII Director; COMMO Weniel Azcuna PCG, Coast Guard District Central Visayas Commander; Hon. Jane Cajes- Yap, Mayor of Tagbilaran City; Hon. Zaldy Villa, Siquijor District Representative; Hon. Aristotle Anumentado, Province of Bohol Governor; and Jonathan Lim Imboy, Lite Shipping Corp. CEO.

In his welcoming speech, Lucio Lim Jr. highlighted the historic significance of the Cebu-Tagbilaran-Siquijor-Plaridel route, tracing its origins back to the 1960s. He emphasized that the launch of MV LiTE Ferry Ten reaffirms Lite Ferries’ dedication to modernizing inter-island connectivity while honoring the route’s legacy. He also underscored the company’s strong commitment to corporate social responsibility, citing their disaster relief efforts during calamities like Typhoon Yolanda and their decision to maintain stable fares during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Annabell Lagas, MARINA Regional Official VII Director, praised Lite Shipping Corporation’s commitment to excellence and safe, reliable transportation. She noted that MV LiTE Ferry Ten aligns perfectly with MARINA’s modernization program, expressing confidence that the company will continue to provide high-quality services and contribute to the development of the communities it serves. She also emphasized the crucial role of the maritime industry in connecting communities and fostering economic growth.

Lite Ferries’ commitment to modernization is evident in its fleet, one of the youngest in the country. Nearly half of its vessels are brand new, and another quarter were acquired when less than 20 years old, a result of the company’s aggressive re-fleeting program over the past decade.

Operating in 32 destinations across the Philippines, Lite Ferries truly embodies its tagline, “Bridging Islands, Connecting Lives.” The company connects the provinces of Sorsogon, Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, and Zamboanga del Norte.

This significant investment in MV LiTE Ferry Ten reflects Lite Ferries’ ongoing dedication to the communities it serves and its steadfast dedication to enhancing inter-island connectivity throughout the region.

For bookings and inquiries, please visit their official website or their Facebook page.

