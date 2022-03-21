PBA: Alaska faces uncertainties as curtain closes on franchise

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine Basketball Association’s curtains finally descended on Alaska on Saturday night, ending the club’s decades-long stint with Asia’s pioneering pro league.

The Aces bowed to a sharper NLEX side, 96-80, falling short of their goal to riding off into the sunset with another PBA title—a bid that was supposed to add to the franchise’s fabled 35 seasons built on a culture of winning with integrity and losing with honor and adorned with 14 championships and a legendary triple-crown sweep.

“I did not have this plan today,” said Aces coach Jeff Cariaso said with a long face and a somber told the Inquirer. “I’m at a little loss for words, even in that post-game presser, if you noticed. But again, this is our reality.”

“In regards to the game, again, I always say we have to deserve to win. We really do, especially in these playoffs. Tonight, we didn’t deserve to win … you have to get out and get it,” he added.

Alaska seized control of the game as soon as the opening bell rang. The Aces had a 7-0 cushion in the first frame but saw that edge evaporate after a Jeron Teng flagrant foul on NLEX import Cameron Clark.

The Road Warriors hung on and then drew big numbers from their reinforcement in the two middle quarters that practically welded their hands on the driver seat for good.

League chief Willie Marcial paid tribute to the franchise with a final buzzer ceremony right after the contest, with confetti showering the members of the team and a swathe of Alaska faithful donning red shirts standing in applause.

Alaska’s catchphrase from its iconic television commercial also rang after the homage, but their anxiety was palpable inside the Big Dome that night.

“Congrats to NLEX, they did a good job. Moving forward, we just had to see what happens,” said Cariaso. “We don’t know what’s going to happen next. But I think this week is going to be huge.”

Cariaso said that the Alaska management is in the process of threshing out particulars with a potential buyer, and that should bode well for most of the members of the club, especially for the players.

A former pro who wound up coaching the very team that drafted him, Cariaso said that the talks have put priority on keeping the Aces intact. Other pertinent details, including whether the coaching staff will be retained, remain up in the air.

What’s next for Cariaso and Alaska are a bevy of exit interviews and simply waiting out for developments on the franchise purchase.

“The final, you know, dotted line, I don’t know where (we are at that). Again, we’re asking for a little patience, it’s a weird time right now, but I wish I could let you guys know soon,” he added.

