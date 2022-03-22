Face masks stay, says Duterte as ‘monster’ COVID-19 is mutating

By: Daphne Galvez - Inquirer.net | March 22,2022 - 11:15 AM
Passengers on LRT 1 train wear face masks.

FILE PHOTO: With mass transport systems back to operating at full capacity, the LRT Line 1 in Manila on Tuesday is slowly seeing the return of its “old normal’’ crowd. No more social distancing here, just face masks providing the only protection against coronavirus transmission. (MARIANNE BERMUDEZ / Philippine Daily Inquirer)

MANILA, Philippines — Even though the number of COVID-19 infections is currently “very low,” President Rodrigo Duterte said he is not yet ready to revoke an order for the mandatory use of face masks especially in enclosed public places.

“The numbers are very low compared to the population. Itong mask, maraming nagtatanong, alam mo I am not ready to order the removal of the mask,” he said in a recorded public address aired on Tuesday.

He reasoned that the COVID-19 pandemic is still existing and may stay for long amid reports of new variants detected in other countries, which may eventually reach the Philippines.

“Matagal pa ito [pandemic]. Reports say na may bagong COVID variant found in Israel. So whether we like it or not, kung totoo ‘yan, it will reach again the shores of our country,” Duterte said.

He likewise told Congress not to touch provisions of the Bayanihan law, saying these are intended to address future COVID-19 surges.

“Sana ‘wag na lang galawin ng Congress. If you want to legislate it, so be it but ‘wag galawin ‘yan kasi that is in preparation for another surge of another variant,” the President said.

“Nagmu-mutate itong monster na ito at hindi natin malaman kung ano talaga ang katapusan nito. I guess it would be there or here for the longest time,” he added.

(This monster is mutating and we don’t know the end of this.)

Earlier, the Department of Health said that among the health measures being set by government to curb the spread of the disease, removal of face masks would be the last one to go.

RELATED STORIES

Possible ‘alert level 0’ on agenda: Will face masks finally go?

DOH-7 exec cautions premature dropping of face mask mandate

Cebu City removes major COVID-19 restrictions

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu Daily News, covid ph, COVID-19, Duterte, Face masks, pandemic

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.