Barbie Imperial, Diego Loyzaga’s exchange in IG fuels romance speculations

CEBU, Philippines—Netizens gush over celebrity ex-couple Barbie Imperial and Diego Loyzaga’s replies at the comment section of the actress’ recent photo post.

On Sunday, March 20, 2022, the actress uploaded photos of herself flexing her new red hair.

The post gained love reactions from fans and fellow celebrities including her ex-boyfriend and actor Diego Loyzaga.

Diego first commented, “Poison ivy?”

Barbie then replied saying: “@diegoloyzaga ako nga pala yung sinayang mo HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.”

Poison Ivy is a character appearing in comic books published by DC Comics, commonly in Batman stories.

Netizens on the Instagram world instantly saw the actor’s comment to the post. It was immediately flooded with speculations if the two are rekindling back their romance.

Fans of both stars even gushed more on Diego’s reply to Barbie.

“@msbarbieimperial r u suuuuure?,” he asked the actress at the comment’s thread putting a thinking face emoji at the end.

In an article from the INQUIRER.net published last February 2022, Barbie confirmed that she and Diego have called it quits after being in a relationship for a year.

Imperial did not disclose the cause of her breakup with Diego, but she said they ended their relationship on good terms.

/dbs