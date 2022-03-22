Cebu prov’l police readies safety measures for summer 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial police is getting ready for summer 2022 as they anticipate crowd influx in tourist destinations in the province.

As most of the tourist spots in Cebu are now operational, Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) director, said that they are now preparing for safety measures to be put in place to make sure tourist spots will be peaceful during summer 2022.

Among their preparations are various training given to tourist police on how to maintain the peace and order situation during this time.



They will also be detailing their police deployment to ensure observance of health protocols, particularly the wearing of face masks.

Soriano said that they anticipate crowd influx in tourist destinations such as beaches and resorts, now that most are operational after being closed for some time due to the pandemic and the damage caused by super typhoon Odette.

“Blessing to sa province in terms of economy and ‘yung sa job opportunity. Pero just the same, monitor pa rin sila,” Soriano said.

Soriano appeals to the public to be responsible enough with their activities during summer time.

Recently, Lambug beach and canyoneering activities in Kawasan Falls in Badian town were already open for both local and foreign tourists.

These tourists destinations were temporarily closed to give way for the rehabilitation following the disaster brought by Odette.

Aside from canyoneering activities in Badian town, Alegria also opened their activities at the Kanlaob River located in Barangay Compostela, approximately three months since Odette devastated the province last December 16, 2021.

