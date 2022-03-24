DOH: No significant uptick in COVID-19 cases in any part of PH

MANILA, Philippines — There is no significant uptick in COVID-19 cases in any part of the country, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire assured Thursday, March 24, 2022.

However, Vergeire said there are areas where there is a slight increase in its COVID-19 one-week growth rate.

“Nakakakita ho tayo ng mga ibang areas sa ngayon kung saan meron hong mga pagtaas ‘yung one-week growth rate nila. Pero kapag binusisi po natin ‘yung numero nitong pagtaas, ito po ay maliit lang kaya lang apektado nga dahil sa populasyon nila,” she said on TeleRadyo’s Kabayan.

(We currently observe some areas where there is an increase in their one-week growth rate. But when we look into the increase, it is just small but it affects their population.)

“Wala pa ho tayo nakikita na significant na uptick ng number of cases sa iba’t ibang lugar. We are closely monitoring the situation and we will give information to the public kung sakali pong makita po natin itong significant na pagtaas,” she added.

(We do not see any significant uptick in the number of cases in different parts of the country. We are closely monitoring the situation and we will give information to the public if we observe a significant rise.)

According to Vergeire, COVID-19 infections continue to drop daily with an average of 490 cases nationwide, 150 of which are in Metro Manila.

Currently, Metro Manila and 47 other areas are under the most relaxed COVID-19 Alert Level 1 until the end of March.

