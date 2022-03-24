Vikingland and Topline Group of Companies’ Bay Mall – Liloan breaks ground

Are you ready for a whole new shopping experience in Liloan?

Vikingland, together with Topline Group of Companies in partnership with the Municipality of Liloan, is excited to bring in the newest landmark in northern Cebu as it broke ground for the Bay Mall – Liloan last March 22, 2022.

The groundbreaking ceremony was spearheaded by Topline Group of Companies President and CEO Eugene Erik Laparasan Lim, VP for Operations Bridgitte Carmel Lim-Mueller, Cebu 5th District Representative Vincent Franco Frasco, and the Municipality of Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco.

The mix-use development project has been planned with both commercial and office components to add value to the dynamic business landscape of Liloan. It will house an array of retailers—from coffee shops, specialty kiosks, wellness centers, banks, fashion outlets, a supermarket, and more!

The mall’s architecture has been designed to adapt to the new normal. It is the first shopping center in Liloan to feature more open and green spaces with Al Fresco dining at any of the development’s restaurants to prioritize a safe dining experience.

According to Lim, conceptualizing the development was challenging because they had to revise the plans a couple of times due to Covid-19 and the recent super typhoon Odette.

“By 2019, we already had all the plans in place… And then Covid happened. So, by 2020, we had to redo everything for a post-pandemic design. And, by 2021, we had to redo everything again to reinforce our structure for it to withstand stronger weather conditions and possible impacts of climate change,” Lim said.

Bay Mall will have four storeys and will be located along the highway in Barangay Poblacion in Liloan. The project’s top floor will be an open function room that can cater to 500 to 1,000 people and it will be the first and only open-air entertainment destination in the municipality with a breathtaking view of the bay.

The development also highlights its IT-BPO components, which will be the pioneer in Liloan. The municipality’s vision is to generate more employees and more livelihood in the area.

“This is a truly amazing development, breathtaking scenery in Liloan, and hopefully soon will be the next IT hub in the North,” Lim added.

Strategic collaborations will also be in the works with the local tourism and Pier88, a seaport development under Topline Group of Companies.