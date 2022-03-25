Cebu City Wizards play to stay alive

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Wizards find themselves in a make-or-break situation as they take on the Camarines Soaring Eagles in the play-in tournament of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference tomorrow, Saturday, March 26, 2022.

The Wizards, formerly, the Cebu City Machers, finished their campaign in the elimination round with six wins and 28 losses for 244 points. This put them at 10th place in the southern division standings.

With that in mind, they will face the No. 7 team in the standings, Camarines in the play-ins tomorrow. Adding challenge to their play-in appearance is the Soaring Eagles will have a twice-to-beat advantage.

Camarines finished seventh with an identical win-loss record with the Toledo City Trojans (20-14) that already qualified for the playoffs for being the No. 6 team in the standings.

However, Camarines accumulated lesser points with 382.5 compared to Toledo’s 387.5.

The other play-in matches feature Palawan and Cagayan de Oro with the latter having a twice-to-beat advantage.

The northern division’s play-ins matches feature Isabela versus Cavite, and Rizal versus Quezon City. The winning teams in tomorrow’s play-in tournament will complete the playoffs.

/bmjo

