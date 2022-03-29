LTFRB-7 launches 117 modern jeepneys in biggest single launch

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — At least 117 modern public utility jeepneys (MPUJs) and 14 premium taxis were launched by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) along F. Zuellig Avenue in Mandaue City on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The activity was done in partnership with the Mandaue City Government and different transport groups.

Martin Delgra III, LTFRB Chairman, said the launching was the single biggest launch of modernized units in the Philippines since the program began in 2017.

Delgra said before, the single biggest launch involved 80 modern jeepneys in Cebu City last year.

LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. said 60 of the 117 modern jeepneys will ply the four new intra-city routes in Mandaue City and the near 60 units will serve the seven inter city-municipality routes of the rest of Metro Cebu.

Montealto said there are now about 1,030 modern jeepneys and 1,000 traditional jeepneys plying Cebu’s streets.

Delgra said all traditional PUJs in the region will be replaced soon with modern jeepneys.

Delgra said after April 1, if the remaining traditional PUJs are still roadworthy, they will be given a short time under the provisional authority.

Delgra said the provisional authority of the new units will be made into a franchise, a certificate of public convenience will be issued if they meet the minimum requirement of each route.

Operators are given until March 31 to consolidate into either a cooperative or a corporation to avail themselves of the loan under the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Montealto clarified that the transition would not mean a phase-out of the traditional jeepneys because the TPUJ operators were the same operators who applied for modernization. /rcg

