More than 100 PUV drivers nabbed for violating MECQ protocols in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — More than 100 public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers were apprehended by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) since August 1, 2021, the start of the implementation of modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), for violating minimum health protocols and overloading.

Edwin Jumao-as, executive director of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), said that on the first day of the implementation, 35 drivers were apprehended, the highest number of violators so far was recorded on the second day with 50 drivers, while as of 11 a.m today, they already apprehended 25 drivers.

Jumao-as said most of the violators were drivers of modern jeepneys and most of the violation was social distancing.

“Ang ilan’g rason is mu sulod man gyud kuno ang pasahero so, amo’ng giingnan nga depende na ninyo kung di gyud na ninyo pasakyon, di ninyo urungan kung puno na. Di gyud mahitabo nga mo overloading mo niya mao ra man gyapon kay ig paurong namo amo gyud pakanaugon ang sobra niya ibalik ang plite. Ato sad giawhag ato’ng mga constituents nga kung puno na dili nalang mo mosakay,” said Jumao-as.

He said that the protocol under MECQ, drivers of airconditioned units should follow the one seat apart while plastic barriers would be enough for non-air-conditioned units.

As most of the violators were modern jeepney drivers, Jumao-as said they already talked through cellphone and sent letters to the operators.

“Ila na gimeeting ila drivers, unya katung driver nga gahi og ulo naa koy gi kuan sa ako traffic enforcers nga kinahanglan sa citation isuwat kung unsa nga kompanyaha og didto to itawag nga kanin’g drivera nakaviolate gihapon,” said Jumao-as.

The TEAM has been strengthening its inspection due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

Drivers were immediately issued citation tickets. The fine for social distancing is P500 while P1,000 for drivers who allowed their passengers to ride without wearing facemasks and face shields. /rcg

