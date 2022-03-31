‘Crash Landing on You’ couple Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to wed in private ceremony

Top actors Hyun Bin, 39, and Son Ye-jin, 40, are getting married in a private wedding ceremony Thursday, March 31.

Set to be held at Grand Walkerhill Seoul in Gwangjin-gu, eastern Seoul, Hyun and Son’s parents, relatives and friends will be attending the wedding starting at 4 p.m.

While most details about the stars’ wedding have not been released, actor Jang Dong-gun, a long-time friend of Hyun, is reportedly delivering a congratulatory speech.

After co-starring in the film “The Negotiation” (2018) and tvN’s hit rom-com series “Crash Landing on You” (2019), the star actors confirmed that they were in a relationship at the start of 2021. In February, it was announced that the two would be tying the knot in March after a two-year relationship.

Hyun made his name in many mega-hit television series, including the MBC sitcom “Nonstop 4” (2004), the romance comedy “My Lovely Sam-soon” (2005) and the SBS fantasy romance “Secret Garden” (2011).

Son became a top actor with her roles in three movies — “Lover’s Concerto” (2002), “The Classic” (2003) and “A Moment To Remember” (2004), each considered masterpieces of South Korean romance film.

Son is currently starring in the JTBC drama series “Thirty-Nine.” AP/JB

