Lapu-Lapu Chiefs’ U-21 team ready for PSL debut against Iligan Crusaders

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ARQ Builders- Lapu-Lapu Chiefs’ under-21 squad is ready to showcase what they have got in the inaugural 2022 Pilipinas Super League Under-21 Aspirants Division Invitational Cup on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Manuel Roxas Sports Complex in Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

The Lapu-Lapu Chiefs, who has a pro-division team vying in the main division of the league, will face KSB Iligan Crusaders who opened their campaign with a loss to Kapatagan Buffalos last Friday.

For the team’s head coach, Roger Bergado, his team is physically and mentally prepared for their campaign after four months of preparation.

“We are very ready. In terms of mental preparation, we have an excellent teamwork. Everyone’s focused on our game plans, and the players follow our coaching instructions faithfully. Physically, everyone’s very active and participative during practice,” said Bergado.

He said all this with confidence despite the team’s setback last December when Typhoon Odette ravaged Visayas and parts of Mindanao.

Bergado revealed that their team’s preparation was affected by the typhoon after their training facility in Lapu-Lapu city was badly damaged.

“Naaberya gyud among practice. Guba halos tanan covered courts sa Lapu-Lapu ug walay lugar nga makapractice mi,” Bergado said.

(Our practice was affected. Almost all of the covered courts in Lapu-Lapu [were destroyed by the typhoon] and there was no place for us to practice.)

Standby sa mi for almost a month nga walay ensayo, puro lang mi meeting ato nga time. After sa typhoon, naay mga na injured nga players, financial constraints ug walay tubig available during the practice,” he said.

(We were on standby for almost a month with trainings, all we did was meetings. After the typhoon, we have players who were injured, who had financial constraints and there was no water available during the practice.)

“But through the efforts of our coaching staff, we were able to pool resource from generous individuals, so we managed to overcome that ordeal and went on preparing for this league,” Bergado said.

Despite the setbacks, Bergado said that his team was ready to face the challenges in their campaign against the best amateur players in the country in the under-21 age category.

“Confidence is always there. I trust my players and their capability to learn and execute our plans. I have high hopes with these young men who are determined to learn and embrace the challenges along the way,” said Bergado.

“Dunay kahigayunan tanan teams makadaog ug mahimong kampiyon. Pero, we are also determined to win,” he said.

(All teams have the chance to win and become champions. But, we are also determined to win.)

“Like what I have said before, we will play and give our best one game at a time. The goal is to win a championship,” Bergado said.

The Chiefs Under-21 team roster is comprised of Aron Dave Kress, John Nelson Duallo, BG Yuan Ochea, Mitch Ivan Almodal, Brian Dave Santillan, Simon Carlo Ducusin, Jade Mara, James Paul Llenes, Samuel Melicor, Dave Paulo, Aloysius Odias, Jeremi Vidal, Jeco Bancale, Joshua Ompad, John Vince Sestoso, James Anthony Lapasa, Rommel Jumao-as, Johndel Bagaporo, Zaldy Dizon, and Reinhard Jumamoy.

Bergado’s coaching staff is composed of Jun Medina, Erwin Lumongsod, JC Catadman, and Kyle Degollacion.

RELATED STORIES

Consolacion Sarok Weavers off to flying start in PSL U-21 hoops

Consolacion Sarok Weavers join PSL U-21 hoops

Consolacion Sarok Weavers locked and loaded for PSL U-21 wars

PSL commissioner Marc Pingris vows harsh penalties for game-fixing

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy