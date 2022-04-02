Consolacion Sarok Weavers off to flying start in PSL U-21 hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Consolacion Sarok Weavers manhandled host team, Roxas Vanguards, 70-49, in a rousing start to their campaign in the inaugural Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Under 21 Aspirants Division Invitational Cup at the President Manuel A. Roxas Sports Complex in Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte on Friday, April 1, 2022.

The Weavers led by as much as 24 points in the fourth period, 68-44, after enforcing solid defense from both ends of the floor.

Rojan Montemayor led the Sarok Weavers with 11 points and a whopping 19 rebounds to grab the Best Player of the Game award while Gyle Patrick Montaño also chipped in 11 markers and three dimes.

Before their second-half surge, the Sarok Weavers struggled in the opening half with the Vanguards leading, 35-31.

However, after halftime, the Cebuanos recomposed themselves and enforced a solid full-court pressure that rattled the Vanguards resulting in several turnovers.

Keaton Taburnal initiated the Weavers’ scoring spree with a three-point shot for a, 36-35 lead and never looked back.

They then grabbed their first double-digit lead on Neon Chavez’s three-pointer, 48-37, at the 3:30 mark of the third period, part of an, 18-4, Sarok Weavers run in the quarter which gave them a commanding 14-point leeway, 53-39.

The Sarok Weavers extended their lead to 21 on Paulo Dalumpines and Wesley Malazarte’s conversions, 62-41, with four minutes left in the game.

John Kirk Gonzaga’s three-pointer gave the Cebuanos their biggest of 24 points, 68-44, with 3:39 left and the Weavers held on to a 20-point winning margin at the final buzzer. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Consolacion Sarok Weavers join PSL U-21 hoops

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy