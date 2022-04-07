Politicians, celebrities woo Cebuano voters

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Various concerts and other entertainment activities are scheduled in Cebu before this weekend as national candidates try to court Cebuano voters.

All of these activities will be for free.

Cebu, the most vote rich province in the country with at least 3.2 million registered voters, has been a favorite destination for national candidates who are seeking election in the May 9, 2022 polls.

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022, the tandem of Senators Panfilo Lacson and Vicente Sotto III visited Argao town in southern Cebu localities for a town hall meeting and later on had lunch with the second district mayors in Dalaguete.

Today, Thursday, April 7, they are scheduled to visit the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center and later on proceed to Bogo City for another town hall meeting.

On Friday, April 8, veteran actor Cesar Montano and his son, Diego, are participating in the BBM – Sara Celebrity All Star that will be held at the Cebu City Coliseum.

They will be joined by several other celebrities including former PBA star and basketball coach Vince Hizon and Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo Dondon Hontiveros, who is also a former PBA player.

The all star games will be hosted by Miss Philippines Earth-Water 2020 and sports reporter Gianna Llanes.

On Saturday, Aika Robredo and the Pangilinan siblings will be here to grace the “AIKASadyasaSugbu,” a family funrunwalk with the Kakampinks in Cebu.

Ricky Ballesteros, who is organizing the even in coordination with the Cebu for Leni Youth, said participants of the 6 a.m. family fun walk will converge along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City, just in front of the Cebu Normal University.

They would then walk to Fuente Osmeña Rontunda, back to Osmeña Boulevard then to the SWU PHINMA Senior High Campus.

Later in the day, a free concert featuring bands like Missing Filemon and Aggressive Audio and Cebuano singer Jacky Chang, who is behind Bisaya songs “Pero Atik Ra” and “Sinsilyo,” will be held at the parking lot of the Toledo Sports Center.

The gathering called “Daghang Salamat, Tersero” will also have presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domago and Cebu 3rd district Rep. and Deputy Speaker Pablo John Garcia.

On Sunday, it will be the turn of “Papa P” Piolo Pascual and singer and song writer Donnalyn Bartolome to entertain Cebuanos during the grand rally of the Ang Probinsyano Partylist that will be held at the Southwestern University grounds.

They will be joined by the Maka girls and other local talents in the gathering that will also be attended by Rep. Alfred Delos Santos.

It’s going to be a busy week for Cebu so better plan your trips ahead to avoid being caught in traffic congestion that may occur near the event venues.

