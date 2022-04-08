Gov’t places more areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 from April 9-15
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has placed more areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1, the least restrictive in the five-tiered system being implemented in the country, from April 9 -15, Malacañang announced Friday.
Acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said the addition of more places on alert level 1 was approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.
From April 9-15, the following areas will be under COVID-19 Alert Level 1:
- Mountain Province
- Southern Leyte
- Misamis Oriental
- Buguias in Benguet
- Atimonan and Tiaong in Quezon province
- Santa Magdalena in Sorsogon
- City of Masbate in Masbate province
- Batad and Zarraga in Iloilo
- City of Talisay in Cebu
- Javier (Bugho) and La Paz in Leyte
- Maslog in Eastern Samar
- Paranas (Wright) in Western Samar
- Linamon in Lanao del Norte
- Calamba in Misamis Occidental
- Padada in Davao del Sur
- Sibagat in Agusan del Sur
- Tubajon and Cagdianao in Dinagat Islands
Andanar said areas not on the above list should retain their respective COVID-19 alert levels until April 15.
Metro Manila would still be Alert Level 1 from April 1-15.
