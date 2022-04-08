Gov’t places more areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 from April 9-15

By: Daphne Galvez - Reporter / @DYGalvezINQ - Inquirer.net | April 08,2022 - 11:25 PM
Alert Leve 1: More areas under this status in the country. FILE PHOTO: People pass by the sidewalk of EDSA-Kamias with and without face shields in Quezon City on November 16, 2021. INQUIRER/NINO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has placed more areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1, the least restrictive in the five-tiered system being implemented in the country, from April 9 -15, Malacañang announced Friday.

Acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said the addition of more places on alert level 1 was approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

From April 9-15, the following areas will be under COVID-19 Alert Level 1:

  • Mountain Province
  • Southern Leyte
  • Misamis Oriental
  • Buguias in Benguet
  • Atimonan and Tiaong in Quezon province
  • Santa Magdalena in Sorsogon
  • City of Masbate in Masbate province
  • Batad and Zarraga in Iloilo
  • City of Talisay in Cebu
  • Javier (Bugho) and La Paz in Leyte
  • Maslog in Eastern Samar
  • Paranas (Wright) in Western Samar
  • Linamon in Lanao del Norte
  • Calamba in Misamis Occidental
  • Padada in Davao del Sur
  • Sibagat in Agusan del Sur
  • Tubajon and Cagdianao in Dinagat Islands

Andanar said areas not on the above list should retain their respective COVID-19 alert levels until April 15.

Metro Manila would still be Alert Level 1 from April 1-15.

TAGS: Alert Level 1, Andanar, Cebu‬, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, City of Talisay in Cebu, COVID-19 Alert Level 1, Palace, Talisay City

