Gov’t places more areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 from April 9-15

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government has placed more areas under COVID-19 Alert Level 1, the least restrictive in the five-tiered system being implemented in the country, from April 9 -15, Malacañang announced Friday.

Acting presidential spokesman Martin Andanar said the addition of more places on alert level 1 was approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

From April 9-15, the following areas will be under COVID-19 Alert Level 1:

Mountain Province

Southern Leyte

Misamis Oriental

Buguias in Benguet

Atimonan and Tiaong in Quezon province

Santa Magdalena in Sorsogon

City of Masbate in Masbate province

Batad and Zarraga in Iloilo

City of Talisay in Cebu

Javier (Bugho) and La Paz in Leyte

Maslog in Eastern Samar

Paranas (Wright) in Western Samar

Linamon in Lanao del Norte

Calamba in Misamis Occidental

Padada in Davao del Sur

Sibagat in Agusan del Sur

Tubajon and Cagdianao in Dinagat Islands

Andanar said areas not on the above list should retain their respective COVID-19 alert levels until April 15.

Metro Manila would still be Alert Level 1 from April 1-15.

KGA

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy