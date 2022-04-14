Bongbong Marcos to Comelec: Ensure that votes are counted correctly

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) should make sure that all votes are counted correctly as the overseas absentee voting commenced, presidential candidate and former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said.

Marcos made the remark Wednesday night, April 13, 2022, following reported issues regarding overseas absentee voting such as actual votes and results not matching as well as pre-shaded ballots in Singapore and Dubai.

“Pinapatingnan namin, nagtatanong kami sa Comelec na sana tiyakin nila na lahat ng boto ay mabibilang ng tama,” Marcos said in an interview on SMNI on the sidelines of his campaign in Quezon City.

(We are asking the Comelec to look into it and asking them to ensure that all votes will be counted correctly.)

“Hindi ko alam, mukha namang mga mistake mistake lang. Pero huwag naman sana tayo makakita na pattern, na mayroon talagang nagbabago na ang mga numero,” he added.

(I don’t know, it seems those were just mistakes. But I hope we do not see a pattern indicating that there are really changes with the numbers.)

Marcos’ running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, earlier nixed the reported pre-shaded ballots and stressed that she does not condone cheating.

“That my name was allegedly pre-shaded, along with some senatorial candidates, is grossly disconcerting. As a politician, my experience has taught me that Filipinos do not respect those who cheat and engage in election fraud,” Duterte-Carpio said in a statement.

“And I take with great pride in the fact that my history in politics has never been tainted by cheating, fraud, and other election irregularities that could question my integrity and leadership,” she added.

Comelec has said its Task Force Against Fake News will investigate the alleged pre-shading of ballots overseas.

