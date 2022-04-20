Organizers of Leni-Kiko Cebu grand rally unfazed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Organizers of the Ceboom grand rally for the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis Pangilinan remain unfazed as they are about to hold the sortie this Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The Leni-Ace-Junjun Movement group, in a statement, said matching the numbers of the UniTeam rally held at the South Road Properties (SRP), Cebu City last Monday, April 18 is a ‘challenge’.

“It is a challenge for us to beat it,” said lawyer Francisco Amit Jr., spokesperson of the Leni-Ace-Junjun Movement, one of the organizers of the upcoming sortie.

Despite this, preparations for the Ceboom event are going full-steam ahead, said Amit.

The grand rally for the Leni-Kiko slate will be held in an eight-hectare lot in the North Reclamation Area, Mandaue City where in around 250,000 attendees are expected.

This will be the second grand rally for Leni-Kiko in Cebu, the country’s most vote-rich province. Their first rally was held last March in Southwestern University – Phinma in the capital Cebu City.

Last Monday, the UniTeam tandem of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio held their first grand rally in Filinvest Grounds, a four-hectare open space in SRP.

The event, which lasted for approximately seven hours, gathered at least 300,000 attendees, according to the police.

