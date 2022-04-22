Watsons hosts an Earth Week Sale to help the community and the environment

Do Good for the planet and score good deals on your favorite sustainable health, wellness, and beauty products as Watsons holds the Earth Week Sale from April 18-25 as part of its efforts for the community and the planet.

At Watsons, health, wellness and beauty, and sustainability go hand in hand because doing good and taking care of yourself can make you feel beautiful and confident.

The Watsons Earth Week Sale will take place at Watsons 900+ branches nationwide and all online channels.

During the Earth Week Sale, Customers can enjoy deals like Buy 1 Take 1 on selected products and up to 70% off on over 1,200 Sustainable Choices SKUs, which help provide customers with better options, including Clean Beauty, the use of Better Ingredients, Better Packaging and Refills. This initiative is part of Watsons’ long-term commitment to protecting the environment anchored on four pillars—Community, People, Customers and Planet.

On Earth Day, April 22, from 8am – 9pm, all Watsons stores will be reducing their power consumption by 50%.

Here are some ways customers can Do Good when they shop at Watsons:

For shopping wisely, Sa Watsons Ako

It’s always good to watch out for special promos on your favorite products so you can stock up or share with others. Watsons Buy 1 Take 1 promos for Earth Week Sale from brands like Dove (bath products and deodorant) and Nlighten Kojic Soap. Get Buy 2 Take 1 on Pantene conditioners and Buy 2 Get 20% off deals from Hair Treats Double Active Keratin and Watsons Goatmilk Scented Cream Hand Wash and select Watsons brand hand washes and oral and hair care products.

For shopping responsibly, Sa Watsons Ako

Sales are not meant for you to shop mindlessly. Rather, they’re opportunities for you to shop mindfully and responsibly by just picking out what you need. Get up to 70% off from brands like Aveeno, Neutrogena, Johnson and Johnsons, Happy Skin, Ellana Cosmetics, Curls, Fresh, Luxe Organix, Oilatum, Squad, Quickfix, and select Watsons brand products.

For shopping sustainably, Sa Watsons Ako

Watsons continues to encourage customers to use eco-bags when they shop. Through its sustainability efforts, Watsons hopes to educate customers about the impact of plastic on the environment and provide more sustainable choices to customers by promoting refills and products with eco-friendly packaging in stores. Watsons’ collaboration with Plastic Bank has helped reduce the amount of plastic that goes into the ocean and also provided a means of livelihood for people in disadvantaged communities. By purchasing Sustainable Choices products, you help prevent 2.5 million plastic bottles from entering the ocean!

Watsons, in partnership with SM Cares, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, will give their customers access to exclusive discounts in exchange for their empty packaging of health and beauty products through SM’s Trash to Cash recycling market.

Customers may bring their empty plastic packaging of health and beauty products to designated drop-off areas during the “Trash to Cash” of participating malls on May 6 and 7 from 10am to 2pm.

You can shop all your favorite essentials safely at home through the Watsons mobile app bit.ly/WatsonsMobileApp or visit their online store bit.ly/WatsonsPHOnline

Get your Watsons orders in 4 hours or less via Watsons Express Delivery!

