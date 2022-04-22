PhilHealth registration needed for college students attending in-person classes

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) registration is required for students in higher education who are attending face-to-face classes, the state health insurance agency reminded Friday.

PhilHealth said they are in close coordination with various Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) for the issuance of their students’ PhilHealth Identification Number (PIN).

Under the joint memorandum of the Commission on Higher Education and Department of Health, college students attending the limited face-to-face classes should have the necessary health insurance to cover their medical expenses in case they contract COVID-19.

Application for National Health Insurance Program (NHIP)

According to PhilHealth, there are a number of ways which students can be registered under the NHIP.

Students below the age of 21 can register as dependents of their biological or foster parents by submitting an accomplished PhilHealth Member Registration Form (PMRF) together with clear copy of their birth certificate to the nearest PhilHealth office, the agency said.

Meanwhile, students who are 21 years old and above shall apply either as direct or indirect contributors under the program.

“Students with the capacity to pay the contributions shall be registered as Direct Contributors while those belonging to families with no capacity to pay shall register as Indirect Contributors,” PhilHealth said in a statement.

“Students under this category need to secure a Certificate of Indigency from the Local Social Welfare Office where they reside, which is then submitted to PhilHealth together with their filled-out PMRF. Their contributions for the applicable year shall be fully subsidized by the Government through the General Appropriations Act,” it added. PhilHealth said the registration for NHIP is free, adding that parents should be careful with scammers and fixers who operate online and are offering registration assistance for a fee. “The agency also urged colleges and universities to coordinate with its 22 regional offices and branches for possible in-campus registration arrangements,” PhilHealth said. gsg

