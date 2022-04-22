Loisa Andalio marks her 23rd birthday with a stunning photoshoot

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital Content Specialist

CEBU, Philippines— Actress Loisa Andalio celebrated her 23rd birthday on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

On Instagram, she posted some stunning photos taken by photographer Shaira Luna, to mark her special day.

“make a wish ✨✨✨ 23!!!

Thank you TEAM!!!! 🥺💗🙌🏼

Kahit biglaan lang ito, game kayo.. thank you!!!!!!

I love you all!!!! 🥳💕👏🏼” she captioned the photos.

In her post, she thanked her glam team namely make-up artist RB A. Chanco, celebrity hairstylist John Valle, fashion stylist Cathleen Sobrevega and set designer Justine Arcega-Bumanlag.

Fans are left awed over her gorgeous birthday photos.

Netizens and some fellow artists wrote their warm birthday messages to Andalio in the comment section, including Angel Locsin, Barbie Imperial, Elisse Joson, Chie Filomeno, and Michelle Vito. /rcg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOISA ANDALIO (@iamandalioloisa)

