CCPO ready to secure vote counting machines, ballots

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is ready to secure the vote-counting machines (VCMs) and ballots when they arrive from Manila.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the CCPO, told the media that they were waiting for the arrival of the VCMs and ballots as they were required to secure its transfer to the city’s treasury and then to the precincts.

“We are just waiting for Comelec (Commission on Elections) kay duna silay schedule sa delivery, testing. Tanan activities regarding election paraphernalia, duna nay nakaschedule ana,” said Parilla.

(We’re just waiting for Comelec (Commission on Elections) because they have a schedule of the delivery, testing. All the activities regarding election paraphernalia, they have a schedule for that.)

Parilla said that it would be important to secure the election paraphernalia to ensure the integrity of the elections and avoid any doubts of cheating or tampering.

So far, the VCMs and ballots have not yet reached Cebu City but these are expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

The CCPO will be securing the paraphernalia from their arrival to the end of the elections. At least five policeman will be guarding the VCM and ballots for each clustered precincts.

“Magdepende sad siya sa gidak-on ug gidaghanon sa clustered precincts,” said Parilla.

(It will also depend on the size and number of the clustered precincts.)

The CCPO assured the public that the VCMs and ballots would be under good hands during the election and they encouraged people to protect their votes, too.

So far, Parilla said the election period in Cebu City had been generally peaceful as there had been no election-related violence reported yet.

Recently, mayoral candidate, Councilor David Tumulak, has reported threats to his security and Parilla said they were now working with the candidate to secure his safety.

/dbs

