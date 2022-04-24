3 passengers hurt in Maguindanao bus explosion
PARANG, MAGUINDANAO – Three passenger were injured when an improvised bomb went off inside a Rural Tours bus parked along the roadside here on its way to Dipolog City.
Lt. Colonel Joseph D. Macatangay, Parang town police chief, told reporters the explosion occurred about 8:45 a.m., about a kilometer away from the regional headquarters of police in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), and injuring three passengers, including a 25-year old woman who has been rushed to the Parang District Hospital.
Macatangay said the bus driver and conductor, as well as other passengers, had a stopover in Barangay Making, Parang, Maguindanao for breakfast when the explosion happened.
Bomb expert are still investigating the blast scene.
