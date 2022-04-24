3 passengers hurt in Maguindanao bus explosion

By: Edwin Fernandez - Inquirer Mindanao | April 24,2022 - 01:17 PM
An injured passenger was rushed out of a Rural Tours bus after an explosion. The bus which came from Cotabato city was parked on a roadside in Parang, Maguindanao on its way to Dipolog City on Sunday, April 24. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS (Parang PNP)

An injured passenger was rushed out of a Rural Tours bus after an explosion. The bus which came from Cotabato city was parked on a roadside in Parang, Maguindanao on its way to Dipolog City on Sunday, April 24. CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS (Parang PNP)

PARANG, MAGUINDANAO – Three passenger were injured when an improvised bomb went off inside a Rural Tours bus parked along the roadside here on its way to Dipolog City.

Lt. Colonel Joseph D. Macatangay, Parang town police chief, told reporters the explosion occurred about 8:45 a.m., about a kilometer away from the regional headquarters of police in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), and injuring three passengers, including a 25-year old woman who has been rushed to the Parang District Hospital.

Macatangay said the bus driver and conductor, as well as other passengers, had a stopover in Barangay Making, Parang, Maguindanao for breakfast when the explosion happened.

Bomb expert are still investigating the blast scene.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 3 hurt, April 24, bus explosion, Cebu Daily News, Maguindanao, Rural Tours bus

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.