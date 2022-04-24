LOOK: Papal Nuncio leads Pontifical Coronation of the Nuestra Señora del Patrocinio

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Most Rev. Charles Brown, the Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, led the Pontifical Coronation of the image of the Nuestra Señora del Patrocinio of Boljoon, Cebu.

The coronation of the miraculous image held Saturday afternoon, April 23, was one of the highlights for the culmination of the 500 Years of Christianity in the Philippines, according to The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu.

Brown crowned and placed the scepter to the image of the Blessed Virgin.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma crowned the image of the Child Jesus.

“Today, we manifest our gratitude to Mama Mary for being a Mother to us, and for being a Patron to us since the beginning of this parish in 1606 until this time. We also renew our love for the Holy Father and our gratitude for the gift of faith that we want to translate into love and good works,” Palma said in a message during the Pontifical Coronation.

A short procession was then held after the coronation. The image of the Blessed Virgin was taken on a short procession through the nave of the Patrocinio de Maria Parish.

It was briefly brought outside the Church before it was enthroned on the High Altar.

The Blessed Virgin’s crown was a donation from the heirs of the late Anastacio Sr. and Lourdes Derama while its dress was donated by Mr. and Mrs. Deogenes and Brominihilda Derama.

