Girl with rare Cancer needs help urgently

An 11-year-old girl from Brgy. Mangoto, Pinamungajan, Cebu is in desperate need of urgent financial help as she fights cancer through chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Christy Devone Layar was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma on October 10, 2021. Her parents first noted a tumor on her right shoulder in 2017. Three years after, when the pandemic started in March 2020, they noticed that the tumor was increasing in size. She also started to experience pain and numbness on her right arm. These alarming manifestations prompted her parents to seek for help from a medical professional. During their consultation, they were referred to a hospital in Talisay City and consequently to a specialist in Cebu City. A series of laboratory tests and diagnostic exams were performed including a biopsy of the tumor. When the results came out, it showed that she has Rhabdomyosarcoma in which, according to the Mayo Clinic, “is a rare type of cancer that forms in soft tissue — specifically skeletal muscle tissue or sometimes hollow organs. This can occur at any age, but it most often affects children. Treatment is usually with a combination of surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.”

Christy’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered on November 19, 2021. Her attending pediatric oncologist prescribed a total of 42 weeks of chemotherapy. Additionally, radiation therapy was also recommended. On March 22, 2022, she underwent surgery to remove the tumor on her right shoulder. Presently, she is still undergoing her chemotherapy treatment and will soon start her radiation therapy. Due to the delicate nature of her disease, her medical procedures are very expensive. Her radiation therapy will cost them around P51,000 and her monthly chemotherapy sessions including hospital admissions are estimated to reach more than P30,000.

Christy is a quiet girl who is very diligent in her studies. She is an honor student who is now a grade 5 pupil. She is also very artistic and she likes drawing. Even in her young age, she longs to become a nurse someday. As the eldest of the two siblings, she is genuinely loved by her family. When asked about her wish for her beloved daughter, her mother tenderly answered, “For a parent, it is really hard to see her having to bear this great burden as a child. I wish that she will be treated and her health will be restored completely.” Her father is the sole breadwinner of the family who works as a habal-habal driver with at least P4,000 income every month. Her mother is a housewife who takes good care of the family. Christy’s costly treatment had brought their family’s financial resources to the edge. Their finances are already depleted and they have nowhere to turn to. Truly, they are really in dire need of help. Thus, in order to save Christy’s life and to sustain her treatment, her parents are heartily requesting for financial assistance from kindhearted individuals who are willing to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.

