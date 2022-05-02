Coleen Garcia shows off toned body a year and a half after giving birth

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Coleen Garcia-Crawford is definitely getting her toned body back after giving birth to her baby boy, Amari, in 2020.

The 29-year-old actress, together with her husband Billy Crawford and Amari, recently went to Amanpulo to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary.

There, she flaunted her toned body with a red bikini paired with loose pants. She also shared another photo of herself in a sexy blue two-piece bikini and then wore a printed two-piece bikini to top off her Amanpulo experience on Instagram.

Coleen is definitely back at inspiring mothers like her to get back and work on themselves too.

Coleen gave birth to Amari in September of 2020.

Crawford and Garcia tied the knot on April 20, 2018 at the Balesin Island Club in Polillo, Quezon province.

