Quest Hotel Cebu launched Live Love Local campaign

Cebu City – Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu together with Chroma Hospitality, the management company of Quest, Crimson, and Timberland hotels launched the Live Love Local campaign in Cebu. Be part of the movement to support local brands, products, and destinations.

“Live Love Local is a program to help support and uplift our fellow local business and help in the recovery of small businesses affected by the halt of tourism business in the last two years” shares Chroma Hospitality VP for Sales and Marketing Carmela Bocanegra.

The launch of Live Love Local coincided with the closing of the quincentennial celebration and Quest Hotel’s General Manager proudly presented a very fitting gift from celebrated Filipino artist Romulo “molong” Galicano.

A print replica of his painting Ang Dumadaug na mga Mangugubat ni Datu Lapu-Lapu. The unveiling of the art piece is also a celebration of Filipino talent and artistry. The event was also graced by another Cebuano legend in music – Fernando “Bebot” Alegre who accompanied his talented grandchildren – Noah Ciudad and Geogina Patel as they shared their talents for a special number armed with guitars and ukulele.

Alegre Guitars is one of the Live Love Local partners along with Anjo World Theme Park, Cebu Explorer, Christine Virtucio, Euneek, Hello PH, Json Travel, Lakeview le Jardin, Plantation Prime, Tina Campos Jewelry, Tablea and national partners Philippine Airlines and Cebu Pacific.

These partners are also part of the Pasalubong Corner in the hotel, a pop-up display where guests can buy food items, accessories, live love local merchandise, ukulele, and more. The pasalubong corner is open for public to visit if they want to check-out merchandise for gifting ideas.

Quest also featured its signature poolside barbecue buffet that is available Thursday-Sunday. The BBQ dinner is a signature live love local F&B offering highlighting local staples such as puso, local salads and more.

The hotel also introduced its four Live Love Local room packages during the same event. Guests can choose among 4 different options – Dine, Pray, Shop and Tour. Dine comes with dining credits in the resort and special discounts in partner establishments including Lakeview le Jardin. Pray package includes hotel stays and transportation to different churches including Simala and P300 credits for pasalubong. Shop gets you access to different malls and shopping destinations in Cebu City and lastly, Tour package includes 8-hour transportation to the most sought-after tourist destinations.

All four packages come in 3-days and 2-nights stay and starts at P4900net per person on double occupancy. These are available to book until the end of the year. For more information on these packages please visit www.questhotelsandresorts.com/cebu or call 032 402 5999.