Magnitude 5.7 quake strikes off Davao Oriental

May 05,2022 - 07:15 AM

By: Neil Arwin Mercado - Inquirer.net | May 05,2022 - 07:15 AM

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off Davao Oriental early Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake likewise struck the area at 4:16 a.m.

The latest earthquake, which was of tectonic origin, was recorded at 5:41 a.m. with the epicenter located 136 kilometers southeast of Tarragona in Davao Oriental.

It had a depth of 96 kilometers, reported Phivolcs.

The earthquake was felt at Intensity II in General Santos City.

It was measured at Instrumental Intensity III in Malungon and Alabelm Sarangani; Instrumental Intensity II in Nabunturan, Davao De Oro; Davao City; Tupi, South Cotabato; Koronadal City and Instrumental

Intensity I in Malaybalay, Bukidnon; Kidapawan City; Kiamba, Sarangani; Santo Niño and T’boli, South Cotabato

gsg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy