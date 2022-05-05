Magnitude 5.7 quake strikes off Davao Oriental
DAVAO CITY, Philippines — A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off Davao Oriental early Thursday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake likewise struck the area at 4:16 a.m.
The latest earthquake, which was of tectonic origin, was recorded at 5:41 a.m. with the epicenter located 136 kilometers southeast of Tarragona in Davao Oriental.
It had a depth of 96 kilometers, reported Phivolcs.
The earthquake was felt at Intensity II in General Santos City.
It was measured at Instrumental Intensity III in Malungon and Alabelm Sarangani; Instrumental Intensity II in Nabunturan, Davao De Oro; Davao City; Tupi, South Cotabato; Koronadal City and Instrumental
Intensity I in Malaybalay, Bukidnon; Kidapawan City; Kiamba, Sarangani; Santo Niño and T’boli, South Cotabato
