Lacson hopes all ’animosity’ from campaign to be ‘buried’ after May 9

BAY, Laguna — Presidential candidate Senator Panfilo Lacson on Saturday expressed hope that the “animosity and bitterness” caused by the election campaign will be forgotten and will be “buried” after the May 9 polls.

“I just hope it happens na after election, kalimutan na yung mga animosity…I hope it is achieved na after all the animosity, bitterness nung campaign, talagang masyadong highly partisan,” Lacson said in a press conference here.

Lacson and running mate, vice presidential candidate Senate President Vicente Sotto III, made pit stops in different areas, including public markets, across the Calabarzon region to cap off their campaign. The two held their miting de avance in Cavite on Friday.

“I just hope for Monday, after the closing of the voting hours, sana makalimutan na lahat yun, malibing na lang sa limot yung mga nangyaring mga bitterness and all,” the presidential bet went on.

“So that’s my wish, that’s my prayer,” he added.

‘We tried our best’

Meanwhile, Sotto is ending the campaign with the mindset that he and Lacson exerted their best effort to “change the politics in the country.”

“We tried our best, we want to change the system. We wanted to change the politics in the country as much as we want to change the system of the government, yung style na ang gobyerno parang hari sila. Gusto naming baguhin ‘yun,” he added.

Sotto then pointed to their tandem’s approach for the campaign, which is to hold town hall meetings with sectoral groups.

“Ginawa naming dialogue, hindi political rallies. yung political rallies, you promise the stars without saying how…Style bulok. Iba na ngayon, that was the type of campaigning that we wanted to do and we did. The only thing we have na parang political rally was last night,” Sotto said, referring to their Cavite miting de avance.

The two veteran senators are banking on the so-called silent majority, including soft and “thinking” voters to push them to victory.

In latest pre-election surveys, Lacson has been lagging behind four of his rivals. But Lacson remains unfazed by his survey numbers.

Meanwhile, Sotto is a far second to the survey frontrunner, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in the latest Pulse Asia pre-election poll.

