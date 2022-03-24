Lacson leaves Partido Reporma, to run as independent candidate

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential candidate Senator Panfilo Lacson on Thursday, March 24, 2022, announced his resignation from his party Partido Reporma.

“Today, I officially announce my resignation as chairman and member of Partido ng Demokratikong Reporma, which effectively makes me an independent candidate,” Lacson said in a press conference in General Santos City.

Before his resignation, Lacson served as the party’s chairman. He took his oath in July last year, days after he announced he will run for president in the 2022 polls.

Partido Reporma was Lacson’s first party since 2004, when he first sought the presidency as an independent candidate.

The party was founded by former Defense Secretary Renato de Villa in 1997. It became “dormant” after the 2004 elections and was revived in 2020 by former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, who serves as its president.

With his resignation from Partido Reporma, Lacson is now again running for president without a party.

His vice presidential running mate, Senate President Vicente Sotto III is from the Nationalist People’s Coalition, which has yet to formally endorse Lacson as a presidential candidate.

