Local celebrities who are first time voters share experience

CEBU, Philippines—How do you effectively participate in the betterment of your country’s future?

The answer to that is simple yet crucial. You have to exercise your right to vote.

A lot of local celebrities on Monday, May 9, 2022, cast their votes and took to their instagram accounts to share their first voting experience.

Among these celebrities are Liza Soberano, Maris Racal, Barbie Imperial, Rayver Cruz, Alexa Ilacad, Catriona Gray, Marco Gumabao, Darren Espanto, and Kylie Verzosa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liza Soberano (@lizasoberano)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BARBIE IMPERIAL (@msbarbieimperial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rayvercruz (@rayvercruz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Ilacad (@alexailacad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catriona Gray (@catriona_gray)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marco Imperial Gumabao (@gumabaomarco)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darren Espanto (@darrenespanto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Verzosa (@kylieverzosa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CASSY LEGASPI (@cassy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AWRA (@awrabriguela)

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebu province elections: Around 50 VCMs malfunction but Comelec says ‘so far, so good’