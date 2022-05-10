Comelec Cebu City: No filed complaints, no investigation for alleged violations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Any allegation of election violations must be reported to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for the agency to begin an investigation.

This was the response of Lawyer Edwin Cadungog, the chairman of the Comelec Canvassing Board in Cebu City, regarding the alleged election violation committed by a village chief here, who was caught blocking a group of individuals who were supporting Barug-PDP Laban.

Cadungog said that if the legal team of Barug-PDP Laban wishes for an investigation against Inayawan Barangay Captain Kirk Brian Repollo of Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), they must submit an official complaint.

READ: Inayawan chief explains blocking of HIGAL members from entering polling center

“Kinahanglan mofile gyod silag complaint. If makita nga naay kalangbigitan sa pulitika, then it could be said that it could be a violation,” said Cadungog.

(They should file a complaint. If it will be proven that it had something to do with politics, then it could be said that it could be a violation.)

Repollo and some of his watchmen were captured in a video blocking voters wearing neon green shirts from entering the Inayawan Elementary School.

Those who were allegedly denied entry were members of the Homosexuals in Inayawan, Gays and Lesbians (HIGAL). They said they were blocked for wearing shirts that bore the numbers “2.4.2,” which is said to be the founding date of the group (February 2, 2022).

Repollo, for his part, claimed the numbers correspond to the ballot numbers of Barug candidates, which is why the individuals were denied entry to the poll center.

Based on initial assessment, Cadungog said that t-shirts, whatever color, could not be an election violation because it is a form of expression.

As long as the person is not inviting other people to vote for a candidate, it would not constitute an election violation.

In previous statements, the legal team of Barug in Cebu City said they are planning to file charges against Repollo for blocking voters simply identified by the shirts they were wearing.

/bmjo

