Downed VCMs prompt Cebu board of canvassers to suspend canvassing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Board of Canvassers in Cebu province on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, declared a recess after vote-counting machines (VCM) deployed in Bogo City, northern Cebu crashed.

Commission on Elections – Cebu (Comelec-Cebu) elections supervisor, lawyer Jerome Brillantes, announced at 11 a.m. that the Board of Canvassers decided to suspend canvassing of results after two VCMs in Bogo City malfunctioned.

Due to the incident, delays in transmitting results from precincts in Bogo City are expected.

“We are expecting the results to be fully transmitted, maybe between in the afternoon and in the evening,” Brillantes explained in Cebuano.

“The two malfunctioned VCMs have been repaired at the Comelec’s repair hub, and are on their way back (to Bogo City),” he added.

The Board of Canvassers will re-convene at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Comelec-Cebu reported that election returns, as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, have already reached 84 percent.

Out of the 51 localities in Cebu province, only six have yet to fully transmit their results. These included Bogo City, Toledo City, Danao City, and the towns of Santa Fe, Malabuyoc, and Tabuelan.

