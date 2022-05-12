Gab Valenciano gives heartwarming advice to followers: ‘Always choose kindness over violence’

CEBU, Philippines— Singer and dancer Gab Valenciano is sending us positive vibes on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabriel Pangilinan Valenciano (@gabvalenciano)

Valenciano took to social media to share a piece of advice with his followers.

On Instagram, he posted a photo of himself and captioned it, “Sending you all the love and light I have to give.”

“The fight for a better tomorrow starts from deep within yourself, only then can we help influence others and change the world in our own way.”

Valenciano said, “always choose kindness over violence, compassion over hate; and learn how to love radically.”

“Doing this will bring you peace regardless of the circumstance. Be blessed, stay safe and know that God is in control. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas. ”

In the comment section, Valenciano gained praise and gratitude from the netizens.

Valenciano previously endorsed Leni-Kiko tandem in the 2022 national elections.