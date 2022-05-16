Summer is back in style at Watsons

We’ve missed summer for two years! For 2022, health and beauty retailer Watsons is taking summer back in style while taking good care of your safety and wellbeing.

These Summer Care Kits, which are mystery boxes containing everything you need for a fun and safe summer, will be available in-store at selected Watsons branches and online channels (http://watsons.com.ph) starting April 1.

Here’s a round-up of the freshest and newest drops of summer essentials and sun protection products available at Watsons.

Prepare your summer beauty must-haves before going on your beach trip for that much-needed dose of vitamin sea. L’Oreal Paris Excellence Fashion gives you high shine, high fashion hair color, while Snow Caps (with free Snow Vitamin E) make sure your complexion is radiant and even. Get your body in fighting form with Nutrabliss by Watsons’ Garcinia Cambogia + African Mango.

When packing for your trip, don’t forget to include these summer trip essentials: Hygienix Anti-Germ Mist Body Spray, Watsons Multivitamins with Iron, Watsons B Complex 2500mg per Effervescent Tablet, and Olay Creme Bodywash Cleansing and Firming. Ensure your immunity by taking vitamins and supplements regularly, days prior, and have vaccine and booster shots for a safer trip.



Whether you’re indoors or outdoors, sunscreens are essential! Be prepared with an arsenal of sunscreen, so your skin stays protected. Belo Sun Expert Body SPF60, Cetaphil Sun SPF50+ Light Gel, Celeteque Skin Defense Tinted Face Stick, and Watsons Very High Protection Sunscreen White Face & Body Lotion SPF 50+ PA+++.



Watsons Card and Watsons Elite Card Members can avail of the limited edition Summer Care Kits for only Php 249—priced at Php 399 for non-members—and each kit contains Php3,000 worth of products, which may vary per kit.

