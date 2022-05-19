SEA Games: Philippine bowling wins second gold in Hanoi

By: Marc Anthony Reyes - Reporter - INQPhilippine Daily Inquirer | May 19,2022 - 08:48 PM
SEAG bowling

Philippine men’s bowling team in the 31st SEA Games. / PH Bowling Federation

HANOI — Once again, exposure proved to be the key factor to the Philippines’ surefooted journey back to bowling glory.

The country, which has been coming home empty-handed in previous Southeast Asian Games, earned its second gold on Thursday in the sport that produced Hall of Famers Paeng Nepomuceno and Bong Coo.

Patrick Nuqui, Ian Dychangco, Ivan Malig, and Merwin Tan combined for 5,275 pinfalls after six frames to prevail over Malaysia (5162) and Singapore (4963) which settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

“It helped a lot that we were able to compete in Dubai in the world championships (last November),” said Nuqui. “And Merwin also took part in the World Series of Bowling last March. “We have managed to apply those learnings here.”

Nuqui said the long preparation for the biennial Games also factored in their performance here which is under the watchful eye of head coach and former World Masters champion Biboy Rivera.

The victory was so stunning the 22-year-old Tan was almost speechless. “Right now I don’t have anything on my mind. I am just happy. We will just continue doing what we are doing so far.”

But trying to regain the Philippines’ lofty stature in the sport is far from their minds.

‘We are thinking about it, but right now we are just thankful to have won,” added Nuqui. “Hopefully our success here will give us a positive outlook in the coming tournaments.”

Tan had gifted the Philippines its first gold Tuesday in the men’s singles, ending an 11-year gold medal drought for the country.   /rcg

