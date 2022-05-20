Wonggoys releases third and final album

Gabe, Bill, and Kyle have been making music together since 2010 as Wonggoys. Within those 12 long years, they released several singles and two full-length albums—I’m Not Sure What To Say But I’ll Say It Anyway in 2010 and High Hello in 2017. This year, they’re tipping their hats off to their musical journey as a trio with their third and final release called Organic, which will be released on Saturday, June 4 with a live concert at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel.

The 10-track album has themes about family, the pandemic, love, and everything else in between, which, while seen as them ending on a high note, can be perceived as the springboard for new beginnings for the boys.

“It’s meaningful in the sense that we lasted this long, and it’s been great. Since it’s our last album, we’re open to change and other possibilities,” they collectively expressed what releasing Organic means to them. While the brothers can’t fully commit to making more albums in the foreseeable future, they were quick to provide comfort to their fans by promising to still release new music as singles.







Wonggoys carved their own space in the local music industry, paving the way for other folk-pop singer-songwriters and consequently progressing together as one homegrown music community. “We’ve always believed that the songs we create are our contribution to the local music industry. It is part of a collective of great music from our great island. We are part of that and we are proud of it. We are proud that we were around when the music scene grew, flourished, and thrived,” Gabe, Bill, and Kyle shared.







Their long-time music producer Cattski Espina expresses that despite the finality of Organic, it will open doors for both her and Wonggoys. She added, “It’s meaningful because we made great music together and we grew together—me as producer and them as musicians. It was one hell of a ride.”







To mark this milestone, Wonggoys will be celebrating with a bang: a grand album launch on Saturday, June 4 at the Mediterranean Hall of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel at 7:00 PM. Concert goers can expect live performances by DJ Short, Relden, Jericho Streegan, Julia Q, and The Sundown. Official tickets are sold at Php 600. To purchase, just send a text or call 09156681306.

For updates, follow 22 Tango Music Group and Wonggoys on Facebook and Instagram.