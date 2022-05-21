Cuenco to start talks to reduce tricycle fare in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor James Cuenco, chairperson for transportation of the City Council, will start talks with the tricycle groups to discuss about reducing their fare.

Cuenco said that the current P15 fare was too much when the tricycles were now operating under 100 percent.

“That’s too much, we should reduce that because workers will suffer,” he said.

Tricycle fare used to be P10 pre-pandemic but this was raised to P15 during the pandemic because of the reduced capacity.

When the transportation capacity had been allowed to be 100 percent, the tricycles did not reduce their fare.

Next week, May 23, 2022, Cuenco will call a meeting with the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and the tricycle groups.

He said he understood the current situation of the fuel prices, which had been increasing due to the war in Ukraine and Russia.

“We also need to know the thoughts of the tricycle driver. Maybe, it will not be like before, but definitely not P15,” said Cuenco.

The city government holds the right to issue and revoke franchise for tricycles in the city. Routes are also being set by the city government.

Most tricycles are located in the barangay interiors such as Barangays Pardo to Inayawan, Labangon, Tisa, Guadalupe, Mambaling, and many others.

/dbs

