Talisay tricycle drivers to DILG: Not all can afford smartphones for Pantawid Pasada

TALISAY CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Many tricycle drivers don’t have smartphones nor can afford one.

This was the statement of a group of tricycle drivers in Talisay City who hoped to qualify for the Pantawid Pasada program fuel subsidy.

Juvelon Daan, president of BDOTA in Talisay City, said that the e-wallet requirement from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) for the Pantawid Pasada would make it difficult for some to qualify.

According to Section 3.2.3 of Memorandum Circular 2022-047 of DILG to Municipal Mayors, the fuel subsidy “shall be distributed through the e-wallet account of the beneficiaries.”

Daan said that as much as they were grateful for the subsidy, this requirement would make it difficult for the drivers, who would truly need the money, to qualify for the financial subsidy.

“Ugma na ang deadline, April 26 (2022), nya daghan pa ang walay account sa Gcash ug Paymaya. Willing man mi motabang kaming mga naay smartphone sa katong wala, pero amoa is allowed ba nga sa laing account mahatag ang ayuda?”

(The deadline will be tomorrow, April 26 (2022), and there are still many who have no Gcash and Paymaya accounts. We, who have smartphones, are willing to help those who don’t have any, but what we are asking is — is the aid allowed to be given to another account?)

“Ang amoa lang ma explainan mi sa guidelines kay daghan kaayo sa amoa nga nanginahanglan,” said Daan.

(What we want is for us to be given an explanation on the guidelines because there are many of us who really needed the aid.)

A 67-year-old tricycle driver traversing Barangay Tabunok to Barangay Poblacion, who asked for anonymity, told CDN Digital that he did not have a smartphone because he found it difficult to use the gadget.

He also did not know how to open an account in Gcash or Paymaya through a computer.

However, he had an ATM card from a local bank.

“Dili man ko kamao anang tuplok-tuplok. Di nako kaklaro ana man,” he told CDN Digital.

(I don’t know how to use that. I cannot even read clearly the letters.)

Daan said they were hoping that the DILG would allow the distribution through bank accounts with ATMs.

This way, older tricycle drivers can qualify.

“Bisan gamay nga oras nalang unta aron makaadtog internatan ang uban nya makahimog account,” he said.

(Even if there is only a little time so that they can go to the internet cafe to create an account.)

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) said they do not know yet how the distribution will exactly go although it will be coursed through them.

LTFRB-7 Director Eduardo Montealto, Jr., told CDN Digital that the guideline was made by DILG and they were only distributing the funds.

“Siguro naay mabuhat ang mga LGU (local government unit) nga makatabang nila. Tuod naa naman pud guroy smartphone ang kasagaran nila,” he said in a phone interview.

(Perhaps, the LGU can do something about that. Perhaps, most of the drivers have already smartphones.)

As far as LTFRB-7 is concerned, they cannot change the guidelines because it was the DILG who did them.

Lawyer Michael Braga, information officer of DILG in Central Visayas (DILG-7), said that they would look into the concerns of the tricycle drivers.

“Rest assured everything is being considered and taken into account man pod. The government is there to assist, dili na pod nato lisud-lisuron ang mga naglisod na gani (The government is there to assist, we are not here to make things difficult for those who are already in a difficult situation.),” he told CDN Digital.

Braga noted that DILG Memorandum Circular 047 series of 2022 only enjoined local chief executives to come up with a validated list of tricycle franchises, tricycle drivers along with their addresses, electronic wallet accounts, number of operating tricycles and other details.

“But our beneficiaries will certainly be assisted in making their e-wallet account. In fact, DILG also directed LGUs to establish a Pantawid Pasada Assistance and Complaint Desk/Hotline, which caters to complaints or concerns from the beneficiary tricycle drivers, if any, regarding the list and availing of this fuel subsidy,” he said.

