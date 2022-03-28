Mandaue tricycle board OKs P5 to P10 fare hikes

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — After over a week of implementing a lower tricycle fare of P10, the Tricycle-For-Hire Franchising Regulatory Board in Mandaue City decided to increase the fare by about P5 to P10.

From a 100 percent seating capacity, tricycles will only be allowed to ferry a maximum of 4 passengers.

Tricycles that are traveling route 3, which traverses Barangays Alang-Alang, Ibabao-Estancia, Umapad, Opao, Looc, Cambaro, and Centro, will impose P15 fare each with a maximum of 4 passengers while other routes will implement a P15 fare with a maximum of 4 passengers, P20 per head if with 2 to 3 passengers, and P25 if with only 1 passenger.

City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, Committee on Transportation chairman, said this was because of the requests from the tricycle drivers in line with the high price of fuel.

Lumapas said that the fare of the other routes was not fixed because they had fewer passengers.

“Mingaw sa ilaha niya mas layo ang biyahe,” said Lumapas.

(They have fewer passengers and the travel to their destination takes longer.)

He said tricycles that would ferry five passengers or have full seating capacity would be considered overloading.

Lumapas said they would be sanctioned by the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM).

Benjie Layaog, a tricycle driver travelling on route 2, said he was happy with the fare increase.

“Okay kaayo, mas maayo patas-an kay sama aning lima ang pasahero unya P10 unya dugay kaayo mi kalarga, unya ang gasolina mahal,” said Layaog.

(This is really okay for me. It is better to have an increase like having five passengers with a 10 fare and it will take us a longer time to leave and the gasoline is expensive.)

Benjie Lusano from Barangay Paknaan, said he was okay with the increase because the fuel prices were high.

However, Lusano said if the fuel prices would decrease the fare should also reduce.

“Pareha ra man tang nanginabuhi,” he said.

(We are the same we are just making a living.)

Lumapas promised that the fare would be adjusted once the oil prices would decrease.

The resolution about the matter has been approved by the city council on Monday, March 28, 2022 and will be implemented on Tuesday, March 29.

Financial assistance

Lumapas said the City Legal Office was still asking for an exemption from the Commission on Election about the financial assistance for tricycle drivers and operators.

Lumapas said the Comelec prohibited giving financial assistance since the election was fast approaching.

Two weeks ago, the council passed an ordinance allotting nearly P13 million for financial assistance as fuel subsidy to all legitimate tricycle drivers and operators in the city because of the oil price hikes.

About 2,545 tricycle drivers and operators in the city will receive the P5,000 fuel subsidy.

Lumapas said there was already a committee report, it would be sent to the council to be passed on the second and final reading next week.

“Kung magrant (sa Comelec) makahatag ta. Next week, atoang hangyuon ang council nga dili na muagi og third reading para madali,” said Jumao-as.

(If this will be granted (by the Comelec) we can release the aid. Next week, we will ask the council to approve it on second reading only and there will no more be third reading so that the aid can be released the soonest time possible.)

