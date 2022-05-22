Dealing with ‘keyboard warriors’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you heard of keyboard warriors?

These are netizens who are very good at commenting and giving their opinions online.

They also post aggressive and sometimes abusive comments against a particular target.

And typically, they hide their real identities by using a pseudonym.

If you get to read their comments online, think first before posting any replies.

Here are some ‘handy tips’ on how to deal with these so-called ‘keyboard warriors.’