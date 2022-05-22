Dealing with ‘keyboard warriors’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you heard of keyboard warriors?
These are netizens who are very good at commenting and giving their opinions online.
They also post aggressive and sometimes abusive comments against a particular target.
And typically, they hide their real identities by using a pseudonym.
If you get to read their comments online, think first before posting any replies.
Here are some ‘handy tips’ on how to deal with these so-called ‘keyboard warriors.’
- Do not engage— hard as it may seem, but engaging in their snide remarks will only fuel their confidence to make others feel small.
- Your reputation comes first— no matter how harsh their comments may be, always remember that you know the truth and that is enough. You don’t have to fight these people just to stress a point. But if they go below the belt, make sure to give them the best shot you have, a rebuttal filled with facts.
- It is not personal— they don’t know even half of the story. They just want to make a noise in order to get attention. Don’t take their remarks personally. Remember, they don’t really know what they are talking about, at least most of the time.
- They don’t have all the facts— their comments are mere hearsay. So, don’t dwell on what they say too much. They don’t know the entire story.
- Take it as a learning curve— if you get too many negative remarks from these ‘warriors’ take it as a learning opportunity to do better and be better.
- The point is simple, just don’t engage with these people. / dcb