Cebuano topnotcher and former market helper receives P50,000 incentive

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano topnotcher and former market porter Mark Allen Armenion received P50,000 cash incentive and a stall to the would-be modernized Carbon public market from Megawide Foundation on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Armenion, a Mechanical Engineering Licensure Exam (MELE) topnotcher, received these awards on Sunday, May 22, as he was recognized during the launching of the Cebu Sunday Market, for bringing pride to Cebu through his exemplary performance in the February 2022 Mechanical Engineering Licensure Exam.

Armenion graduated from the University of Cebu last March 2020. Due to COVID-19 pandemic-related delays, he was able to take the licensure exams last February 2022 where he got the second highest rating among the MELE takers in the country.

The 25-year-old Armenion said he was grateful to the city government of Cebu for the recognition and the Megawide Foundation for the plaque of recognition and the cash assistance which he said he would use for the medical bills of his father who has been hospitalized.

He said he would also lend the stall that he received from the Megawide to her mother who had been selling charcoal in Carbon public market for years now.

Megawide’s Louie Ferrer and Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama led the launching event and the special recognition for Armenion.

Armenion said becoming an engineer was his childhood dream, but before becoming one, he used to work as a market porter in the Carbon public market.

“Sa Carbon kay katong bata ko, elementary and high school. Tapos didto pod sa Mandaue City Public Market. Naghakot sad ko og mga tubig, mga basura,” he told CDN Digital.

(In Carbon, when I was a kid, elementary and high school. I was also doing that in Mandaue City Public Market. I carried water and garbage.)

Even with these experiences, Armenion said these did not hinder him to achieve his dreams.

“Hard work and perseverance lang g’yod. Tapos ayaw lang og i-limit ang imohang mga capabilities because lang sa mga difficulties sa kinabuhi kay each one of us man kay naa juy potential ba nga need jud nato ma develop,” he said.

(It’s just hard work and perseverance. And don’t limit your capabilities because of the difficulties of life because each one of us has the potential that we need to develop them.)

