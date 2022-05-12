2 Cebu grads among topnotchers of May 2022 Civil Engineer Licensure Examination

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - CDN Digital | May 12,2022 - 08:03 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Two Cebu graduates made it to the top 10 of the recently concluded May 2022 Civil Engineer Licensure Examination.

Angelo Hinayas Sigue of Cebu Technological University (CTU)-Main landed on the sixth spot with a rating of 92.60 percent, while Kaizen Daniel Oriel of the University of San Carlos (USC) placed eight with a rating of 92.20 percent.

Sigue and Oriel joined 24 other topnotchers from other schools in the country.

Ariane Joyce Anselmo Dameg of the University of the Philippines-Diliman, Archigine Agleham Labrador of the University of Saint Louis-Tuguegarao, and Jameson Glen Chiu Lim of Xavier University landed in the first place with a rating percentage of 93.95 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said 5,836 of the 13,781 (42 percent) who took the licensure examinations passed.

USC was also recognized as one of the top performing schools with 50 or more examinees and with at least 80 percent passing percentage.

Of USC’s 89 examinees, 76, or 85.39 percent, successfully passed the licensure exams, the PRC said.

The CELE was held last May 1 to 2, 2022 in various testing centers nationwide including Cebu.

/bmjo

