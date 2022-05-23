Erwan Heussaff’s little sous chef, Dahlia

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Chef and vlogger Erwan Heussaff better start looking out after his job.

Because there’s a little chef out to challenge him.

Who is this potential chef?

It’s Heussaff’s two-year-old daughter Dahlia, who showed everyone how she fits perfectly in the kitchen, just like her dad.

In an Instagram video posted by Heussaff, Monday, May 23, 2022, he showed how Dahlia is like a pro at making pancakes.

From mixing the dry and wet ingredients, to carefully helping her dad flip the pancakes, Dahlia is really enjoying this fun activity with her dad.

“We are making ‘pancakes’

1 c. AP flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 tbsp white sugar

¾ cup ++ whole Milk

1 egg

1 tbsp butter

2 tbsp mascarpone

1 tsp orange rind

20ml lemon juice

She’s after my job,” captioned Heussaff.

In the comment section, Anne Curtis, mother of Dahlia, jokingly said, “When your daughter cooks better than you.”

Nice one, Dahlia!

