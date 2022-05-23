Brgy Pajo opens birthing home

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Barangay Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City has opened a birthing home on Monday, May 23, 2022.

Pajo Barangay Captain Lyndel Bullos said that the birthing home can accommodate eight patients.

He added that four midwives and a nurse are assigned at the said facility, which will be paid for by the barangay.

He said that those pregnant women who will give labor at the birthing home will no longer pay anything if they are a member of PhilHealth.

Aside from this, they are also offering free newborn screening and family planning services.

“Opisyal na gyud natong giablihan ang Pajo Birthing Home. Kun kinsa tong mga manganak nga adunay PhilHealth libre kana, ug duna sad tay libreng newborn screening. Unya naa pod tay libreng planning method, kadtong kinsa toy naay plano nga dili na manganak, naa tay libreng IUD, implant,” Bullos said.

Bullos, however, revealed that the birthing home will not cater to patients 18 years old and below, 37 years old and above, and pregnant women with hypertension due to their sensitive condition. He said that they will be referred to a hospital.

He added that the barangay has allocated P400,000 for the birthing home, which includes the renovation of the building and procurement of the needed equipment.

