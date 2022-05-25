PH logs 149 new COVID-19 cases, active at 2,235 – DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, logged 149 new COVID-19 cases, with active ones now at 2,235 as shown in its COVID-19 Tracker.

This is slightly lower than the 173 average daily number of infections recorded in the previous week, from May 16 to 22, which had a total of 1,214 cases.

The total number of confirmed cases are now 3,689,281 nationwide, with 3,626,691 recoveries and 60,455 deaths.

Meanwhile, 17,657 individuals were tested on Monday, May 23.

DOH data show a slight increase in cases, but the department said on Monday that most of the country’s regions continued to be at “minimal risk” for COVID-19 transmission, with six others currently at “low risk.”

Almost all, however, experienced a positive growth rate in infections from May 16 to 23.

Independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research also earlier reported that the reproduction number (R0) of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila had increased despite remaining under a “low risk” classification.

However, the think tank clarified that this did not necessarily mean cases will surge, with a “weak surge” being the worst-case scenario.

