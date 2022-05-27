Third wheel problems of Alora Sasam

CEBU, Philippines—How does it feel to be a ‘third wheel’ in a relationship?

Well, Alora Sasam can definitely answer that.

The actress and close friend of celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla took to her Instagram page to share her experience of being KathNiel’s third wheel.

“Eto na nga po opo na elbow na tayo ni DJ. Tayo kasama papunta. Ang nataTANGI naman talaga ang kasama pauwi. Marunong po tayo lumugar opo😂. Of course adjust adjust din sa anniversary ng lovers.

Wag niyo ako pauwiin dahil uuwi talaga ako kapag flight ko na. Hirap maging gulong slash 3rd wheel. Ano sila lang xoxo dyan tapos ako taga langhap ng hangin? Kelangan ko umuwi,” she wrote as a caption to her Tiktok video posted on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alora sasam (@alorskieee)

The video shows the sweet couple in each other’s arms in the background of Alora of what seems to be the premises of an airport.

It can be recalled that Alora and Kathryn went on a trip together to Chiang Mai. Daniel, on the other hand, followed them to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Another video was posted on Alora’s Tiktok page showing the reunited couple at the airport of Chiang Mai. The two hugged and kissed while Alora can be seen wearing the trending sad and crying face filter on Tiktok.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alora sasam (@alorskieee)

“Dapat sa Mars na lang ako pumunta. K. Happy Anniversary. 10 years?? Galing!!!👏🏼👏🏼 Mahal ko kayo, ok?,” reads her caption. /rcg

