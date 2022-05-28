Dead man, who was shot in the head and whose face was wrapped in duct tape, found in Consolacion

By: Wenilyn B. Sabalo and Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | May 28,2022 - 07:40 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A dead man, whose face was wrapped in a duct tape and who was shot in the head, was found in a secluded area in Consolacion town in northern Cebu, early morning today, May 28.

Police Staff Sergeant Rechie Gilleran, investigator of the case of the Consolacion Police Station, said they were still trying to find out the victim’s identity and the perpetrators of the crime.

Gilleran said that they also had no leads yet on the motive of the killing.

He said he was also hoping that the family of the dead man could identify the victim through the photos they posted in their police station and in social media.

“As of now wala pa jud tay identity sa victim ug sa suspect. Basin makita sa tagtungod ang iyang picture,” he told CDN Digital.

(As of now, we still don’t have the identity of the victim and the suspect. Perhaps, the victims relatives could identify him through the picture.)

Initial investigation showed that residents of Paseo Begonia, Purok 7, Barangay Sacsac, in Consolacion town heard gunshots at around 2:30 a.m. today, May 28. At 4:50 a.m., passersby found the body in the area, who then called the police.

Police said that the victim’s face was covered with duct tape and he had visible gunshot wounds at the forehead and at the back of his head.

The victim’s hands were also tied with a tie wire.

Two empty shells, a slug and T-shirt printed with the name of the fraternity were also found at the crime scene.

Investigation is still ongoing while police said the the victim’s body would be subjected to an autopsy.

ALSO READ

CPPO exec: Drop in property crimes indication of police gains in drug war

Police looking at two possible angles in killing of bartender in Lapu-Lapu

Woman from Lapu-Lapu City convicted for online sexual exploitation of children

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy