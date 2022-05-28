CVFA U-19 team to play in friendly matches

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) under-19 team will embark on a series of friendly matches before their much-anticipated hosting of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) Under-19 National Championships regional eliminations next month in Cebu.

CVFA U-19’s team manager Josephril Partosa told CDN Digital that they would visit Negros football squads to further prepare for the PFF regional eliminations.

Their first stop is San Carlos City where they go up against the Negros Oriental Football Association (NOFA) tomorrow, May 29, 2022.

“After the move of the tournament date from April to June 18, we have ample time to prepare but there are hindrances like injuries of some of our players coming from the recently concluded DepEd Palaro Bubble held in the city,” said Partosa, who has been helping the team prepare in Cebu for the past month after their successful selection process in March.

After the friendly match in San Carlos City, the team will proceed to Bacolod City to face the Dolphins FC featuring CVFA’s under-17 squad on Monday while the latter’s U-19 team takes on the Negros United FC.

They will remain in Bacolod City until Wednesday and will compete with the two Bacolod City teams in a round-robin format.

With all the rigid preparations in mind, Partosa pointed out the importance of CVFA competing in PFF U19 tournament.

“This is very important for us as we aim to go back to division one. It’s because the top two football assocations in division two are going to be elevated to division one next year,” said Partosa.

“I’m very confident with our team, but we have a lot of work to do especially two of our starters are still nursing their injuries as of the moment,” he said.

Partosa said that despite the smooth preparations and training of the team, they also had their fair share of challenges, which they had hurdled prior to their upcoming friendlies.

“We had numerous challenges. First is fitness as we’re coming from two years of being idle because of pandemic. Second, practice time due to schooling. Third, practice venue and lastly budget for both the team and hosting,” said Partosa.

CVFA’s U19 squad is comprised of Ezralph Legara, Jonathan Pacaldo, Mark Mayor, Eugene Tillor, Uriel Villacarlos, Simon del Campo, Nathan Lingatong, John Vincent Largado, Edgar Paredes, Zraim Ebrada, Christian Carizon, Bebong Lamparas, Matthew Suico, Carsten Pumareja, Ludwig Badayos, Richard Songalia, Joseph Garces, Gianrenzo Custado, Kyrell Bangot, Stephen Soria, Frances Vercide, Paul Mapula, Mark Lester Zafra, Yoji Selman, and Keenen Cergneux.

The team’s head coach is Glen Ramos while his assistant coaches are Jinggoy Roa, Garry Garciano (goal keeping coach), Jojo Tapia (assistant goal keeping coach), Nico Quinones (physical therapist), and Chad Songalia (team coordinator).

RELATED STORIES

Kaya FC Iloilo stuns CFC Gentle Giants in Philippine Football League tourney

Cebuano Patalinghug saves CFC from loss

CFC outlasts Mendiola FC in Copa Paulino Alcantara

CFC ties up with Turkey’s Hatayspor to develop football in Cebu, PH

CFC welcomes 2 Turkish coaches

Reinforced Cebu Football Club announces PFL Copa tourney schedule

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy